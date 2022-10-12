Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Milo’s plans Thursday grand opening in Clanton

Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday.
Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday.(Source: Milo's Hamburgers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday.

The restaurant is the Birmingham-based chain’s 24th location in Alabama. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services.

Officials said during it’s first week of business in Clanton, Milo’s will donate 20 percent of all kids’ meal in support of Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, a Clanton nonprofit organization.

“Milo’s is pleased to begin serving customers in yet another Alabama community that has been asking us to open up shop for quite a while now,” said Milo’s CEO Tom Dekle. “We tested the Clanton market last year through various Burger Bus events, and each time it proved to be a tremendous success. Our goal is to localize each store opening as much as possible and provide a ‘little something extra’ – whether giving back to the local community or customizing specific menu items. We’re excited for what’s in store with Clanton for our grand opening week and beyond.”

Considering Chilton County is often thought of as Alabama’s peach capital with landmarks like the giant peach water tower along Interstate 65, Milo’s will introduce a new menu item exclusively for this location, a scratch-made peach pie.

“Anyone who regularly travels along I-65 probably has Clanton on their list of favorite stops,” said Mary Duncan Proctor, marketing director for Milo’s Hamburgers. “We’re excited to showcase a hint of Clanton flavor by serving the scratch-made peach pie on our menu here. Now, locals and interstate travelers can stop by Milo’s for a delicious burger and enjoy their Clanton peach fix for dessert.”

The restaurant has planned three of days of grand opening specials:

  • Thursday - The first 100 customers will receive a bottle of Milo’s signature sauce and a coupon for a free original cheeseburger.
  • Friday - The first 100 customers will get a Milo’s hat and a coupon for a free crispy chicken sandwich.
  • Saturday - The first 100 customers will receive a Milo’s Tervis tumbler and a coupon for a free scratch-made peach pie.

Located at 2109 7th Street South, just of I-65 at exit 205, the new Milo’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say these two women used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card...
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

Latest News

Air University hosts leadership conference
Air University hosts leadership conference
DOJ finds Alabama's Foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
DOJ finds Alabama's Foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
Week 8 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced