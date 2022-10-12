Milo’s plans Thursday grand opening in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday.

The restaurant is the Birmingham-based chain’s 24th location in Alabama. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services.

Officials said during it’s first week of business in Clanton, Milo’s will donate 20 percent of all kids’ meal in support of Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, a Clanton nonprofit organization.

“Milo’s is pleased to begin serving customers in yet another Alabama community that has been asking us to open up shop for quite a while now,” said Milo’s CEO Tom Dekle. “We tested the Clanton market last year through various Burger Bus events, and each time it proved to be a tremendous success. Our goal is to localize each store opening as much as possible and provide a ‘little something extra’ – whether giving back to the local community or customizing specific menu items. We’re excited for what’s in store with Clanton for our grand opening week and beyond.”

Considering Chilton County is often thought of as Alabama’s peach capital with landmarks like the giant peach water tower along Interstate 65, Milo’s will introduce a new menu item exclusively for this location, a scratch-made peach pie.

“Anyone who regularly travels along I-65 probably has Clanton on their list of favorite stops,” said Mary Duncan Proctor, marketing director for Milo’s Hamburgers. “We’re excited to showcase a hint of Clanton flavor by serving the scratch-made peach pie on our menu here. Now, locals and interstate travelers can stop by Milo’s for a delicious burger and enjoy their Clanton peach fix for dessert.”

The restaurant has planned three of days of grand opening specials:

Thursday - The first 100 customers will receive a bottle of Milo’s signature sauce and a coupon for a free original cheeseburger.

Friday - The first 100 customers will get a Milo’s hat and a coupon for a free crispy chicken sandwich.

Saturday - The first 100 customers will receive a Milo’s Tervis tumbler and a coupon for a free scratch-made peach pie.

Located at 2109 7th Street South, just of I-65 at exit 205, the new Milo’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

