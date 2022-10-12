Montgomery DA, others working to prevent bullying in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day. The idea is to create a world without bullying.

According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five students reports being bullied, and 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year. It also says more than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied. School-based bullying prevention programs are said to decrease bullying by up to 25%.

For the last several years, Montgomery’s District Attorney’s Office has been working with schools to stop and prevent bullying, getting the word to students that help is available for those who are being bullied or witness bullying. They established a text hotline where students can text “nobully” to 444-999 and they will get a reply message back asking for their information, the bully’s information, and what school they attend. Those details are sent to the Helping Montgomery Families Initiatives, who will follow up.

National Bullying Prevention Month started back in 2006. It’s now recognized across the United States, with hundreds of schools and organizations signing on as partners.

