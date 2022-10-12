Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more.

“We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil.

That is why the MPS school board unanimously passed a pay raise for substitute teachers at Tuesday’s meeting.

MPS officials explained substitute pay raises will go as follows:

Regular substitutes - $100 per day

Long-term substitutes - $155 per day

Long-term assistant principals - $225 per day

Long-term principals - $300 per day

“There are labor shortages throughout this country, and we want to ensure that we’re able to have the appropriate staff provided for our students,” said MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts.

Another national problem is inflation. Watts even fears of a possible recession, which could mean layoffs for some organizations.

He stressed it is a critical time to be strategic in order to prevent any issues.

“You just have to be prepared for those things,” Watts said. “I think we have a far enough warning to be positioned to make whatever adjustments we need to make, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

MPS has various school renovation projects underway. A recent concern has been construction costs if inflation spirals on.

“We have to go with this flow, and the supply chain is difficult,” Weil said. “Some things are readily available, and others are taking time and costing more.”

If a recession does strike, Watts believes the cost of construction supplies would go down, which could save MPS some money.

