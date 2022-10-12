Multiple trees, power lines down in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are down in the county following storms Wednesday afternoon.

ROAD CLOSURES

The sheriff’s office says Highway 31 at Henry Lane is completely blocked.

Also, both the 4800 and 5400 blocks of Highway 94, both east and west of Ramer, are blocked.

POWER OUTAGES

Alabama Power is reporting 3,500 customers without power in Montgomery County after service was interrupted around 2:45 p.m. A company spokesperson said APC crews are already working to restore service.

INJURIES/PROPERTY DAMAGE

No reports of injuries or property damage have been confirmed at this time.

Get the latest weather information from the WSFA First Alert weather team HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.