Multiple trees, power lines down in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are...
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are down in the county following storms Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are down in the county following storms Wednesday afternoon.

ROAD CLOSURES

The sheriff’s office says Highway 31 at Henry Lane is completely blocked.

Also, both the 4800 and 5400 blocks of Highway 94, both east and west of Ramer, are blocked.

POWER OUTAGES

Alabama Power is reporting 3,500 customers without power in Montgomery County after service was interrupted around 2:45 p.m. A company spokesperson said APC crews are already working to restore service.

INJURIES/PROPERTY DAMAGE

No reports of injuries or property damage have been confirmed at this time.

