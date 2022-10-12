Advertise
Opelika man arrested on charges of robbery, attempted murder(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested an Opelika man on an attempted murder charge and robbery charge.

On Oct. 11, Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore on felony warrants charging him with robbery first degree and attempted murder.

The arrest stems from a shots fired incident in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive on Aug. 29. Responding officers encountered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center after receiving life-saving first aid from first responders.

During the investigation, Gilmore was developed as a suspect, and arrest warrants were obtained. Gilmore was located by police on Oct. 11.

Gilmore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $175,000 bond. Gilmore was additionally arrested on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.

