Rain, downpours and storms today

Rain and storms possible through sunrise tomorrow, then it dries back out
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain is finally back in the forecast today! There will be rain and thunderstorms throughout the day for everyone -- something we really need after only seeing measurable rainfall once over the last month.

Rain and storms with plenty of downpours are expected all day today.
Rain and storms with plenty of downpours are expected all day today.(WSFA 12 News)

That doesn’t mean it rains from start to finish, but it does mean the radar will be very active all day. There will be dry breaks, but plan on wet weather for whatever plans you may have. There will be heavy downpours and a few strong storms in the mix as well. The severe weather threat with this system is very low, but one or two damaging wind gusts are possible between now and sunrise tomorrow.

The most widespread rain will end around dinnertime. There will likely be a good deal of dry time between then and midnight for most of us before a line of showers and thunderstorms pushes through tonight. That line will likely be out of our area by 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Rain totals will be in the 1/2" to 2" range for most. Isolated flooding can't totally be ruled...
Rain totals will be in the 1/2" to 2" range for most. Isolated flooding can't totally be ruled out today.(WSFA 12 News)

A solid half-inch to as much as two inches of rain will fall all across the board by the time all is said and done. It won’t be a drought-busting rain, but it will certainly help us out.

A cold front will clear the moisture out of the area tomorrow morning. The result will be sunshine and breezy conditions by the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. Sunshine dominates the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A morning shower or storm is possible tomorrow, then it's mostly quiet aside from a low-end...
A morning shower or storm is possible tomorrow, then it's mostly quiet aside from a low-end rain chance Sunday-Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Models still diverge on what happens regarding rain potential with another cold front Sunday and Monday. With the disagreement present, we’re hesitant to go higher than 20% with rain chances for now. This will likely change between now and then -- either up or down -- so stay tuned for updates.

What does look agreed upon is a shot of very fall-like weather beyond Monday. Highs will likely range from the mid-60s to lower 70s with overnight lows well down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for several days in a row next week. Fortunately that cooler air will come with plenty of sunshine starting Tuesday!

