Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site.

A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years.

“We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill.

The city of Tallassee went into an agreement with a private investment firm in September to clean up the rubble in exchange for property ownership.

“If they meet the needs and are able to clean up the property according to the contract, then they’ll receive the property to do with what they wish,” Hill said.

Hill said multiple factors, including money, the pandemic and a labor shortage were attributed to the delay in cleaning up the mill site.

“I’ve talked many times about the budget for the city of Tallahassee,” she said, “We’ve got aging infrastructure, all these different pieces, and we just don’t have the equipment to clean it up ourselves.”

The mayor mentioned the owner originally agreed to clean up the rubble himself, but after several weeks and “one very small excavator,” the city filed a lawsuit and eventually got ownership of the property.

Cleanup could take up to several years, so Hill warns citizens that the rubble could “sit there for it a little while while engineers are doing drawings and getting surveys done and everything else that needs to happen before you can really delve into a project like this.”

