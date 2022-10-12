Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site.

A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years.

“We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill.

The city of Tallassee went into an agreement with a private investment firm in September to clean up the rubble in exchange for property ownership.

“If they meet the needs and are able to clean up the property according to the contract, then they’ll receive the property to do with what they wish,” Hill said.

Hill said multiple factors, including money, the pandemic and a labor shortage were attributed to the delay in cleaning up the mill site.

“I’ve talked many times about the budget for the city of Tallahassee,” she said, “We’ve got aging infrastructure, all these different pieces, and we just don’t have the equipment to clean it up ourselves.”

The mayor mentioned the owner originally agreed to clean up the rubble himself, but after several weeks and “one very small excavator,” the city filed a lawsuit and eventually got ownership of the property.

Cleanup could take up to several years, so Hill warns citizens that the rubble could “sit there for it a little while while engineers are doing drawings and getting surveys done and everything else that needs to happen before you can really delve into a project like this.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

The MPS school board unanimously passed a pay raise for subs at Tuesday’s meeting.
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers
Troy Police Department
Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming
Autauga County Fair begins
Autauga County Fair begins
MPS approves pay raises for substitute teachers
MPS approves pay raises for substitute teachers