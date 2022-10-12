Troy to play Texas State for homecoming Saturday
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will host the Texas State Bobcats for their homecoming Saturday.
Troy is 4-2, while Texas State is 3-3 for the 2022 football season.
The Trojans have only lost the inaugural game since the teams began competing in 1997.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
TIME: 2:30 p.m. Central
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN3
