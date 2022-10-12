Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening.

The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

TIME: 5 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

