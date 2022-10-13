Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Book a stay in the firehouse from ‘Ghostbusters’

Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the...
Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the "Ghostbusters" firehouse.(Vacasa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s something strange going on in an Oregon neighborhood, just in time for Halloween.

Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the “Ghostbusters” firehouse.

The building, which is a replica of the one featured in the comedy classic, is in Portland – not New York City, where the film is based.

Still, it has all the essentials, including iconic Ecto-1 car, ghost traps and proton packs.

Guests can even try on the famous “Ghostbusters” fight suits and snack on Stay Puft marshmallows.

It’s available to reserve on Vacasa’s website starting Oct. 21. You can see the listing here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say these two women used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card...
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are...
Multiple trees, power lines down after storms Wednesday in Montgomery County
Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks mount stunning rally in biggest comeback in years
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dream Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17