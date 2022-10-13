Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Extreme, extended dry conditions cause concern for Alabama Forestry Commission

With such dry weather, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property, damaging...
With such dry weather, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property, damaging land, and even threatening lives.(WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday’s rain wasn’t enough to make a dent in the extremely dry conditions the entire state of Alabama has been facing. The Alabama Forestry Commission says the conditions are getting dangerous.

With such dry weather, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property, damaging land, and even threatening lives.

The Alabama Forestry Commission put much of the state under a red flag fire warning, urging caution on any outdoor burning and saying if you must burn or have burned in the last few days, please check your fires to ensure they are properly extinguished.

Many cities in our area have issued their own no-burn orders, banning outdoor recreational burning like bonfires and fire pits. The commission says smoking piles that are right next to flammable vegetation have the chance to rekindle and spread under these conditions.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679. Find information about the current wildfire situation in Alabama here: https://forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Maps/Wildfires.aspx

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say these two women used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card...
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that multiple trees and powerlines are...
Multiple trees, power lines down in Montgomery County
Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Mayor Reed and award recipient
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet
ADPH issues guidance on new COVID-19 boosters for kids
Charity Alpert is a foster care advocate in the River Region, who is incredibly concerned to...
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group reacts to DOJ findings
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet