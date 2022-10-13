‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend.

This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this weekend the Joy to Life Foundation is holding its annual Walk of Life, to raise awareness and funds. Come out to enjoy this great event with an even greater cause. This is always a good time.

Beer lovers rejoice, after a 2-year hiatus, Oktoberfest- Auburn is back. Come out and enjoy some of the best brews. There will also be food trucks and live entertainment. Oktoberfest has grown to be one of the largest beer festivals in the Southeast. You don’t want to miss it. The fun starts Saturday at 3 p.m.

In Millbrook, Angel Fest 2022 is happening Saturday. A kids carnival, tons of vendors, and food trucks will be at Angel Fest and so should you. The fun starts at 9 a.m

Family Fun Fest 2022 is happening in Wetumpka there will be face painting, inflatable, live performances and more. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Also, this weekend is Food Truck Fridays in Eastchase. The Great Grits Cookoff & Festival is on Saturday at the YMCA in Prattville.

Visit Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch to enjoy a corn maze, hay ride and more.

If you are wanting something scarier to do, then Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience in Wetumpka is also this weekend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Oct 14th:

Saturday, Oct. 15th:

Sunday, Oct. 16th:

