‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend.
This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this weekend the Joy to Life Foundation is holding its annual Walk of Life, to raise awareness and funds. Come out to enjoy this great event with an even greater cause. This is always a good time.
Beer lovers rejoice, after a 2-year hiatus, Oktoberfest- Auburn is back. Come out and enjoy some of the best brews. There will also be food trucks and live entertainment. Oktoberfest has grown to be one of the largest beer festivals in the Southeast. You don’t want to miss it. The fun starts Saturday at 3 p.m.
In Millbrook, Angel Fest 2022 is happening Saturday. A kids carnival, tons of vendors, and food trucks will be at Angel Fest and so should you. The fun starts at 9 a.m
Family Fun Fest 2022 is happening in Wetumpka there will be face painting, inflatable, live performances and more. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
Also, this weekend is Food Truck Fridays in Eastchase. The Great Grits Cookoff & Festival is on Saturday at the YMCA in Prattville.
Visit Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch to enjoy a corn maze, hay ride and more.
If you are wanting something scarier to do, then Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience in Wetumpka is also this weekend.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Oct 14th:
- Alabama National Fair
- Food Truck Fridays- Eastchase
- Shoot a Live Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience
- The Great Pumpkin Patch- Alex City
- Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Pope’s Haunted Farm
- Opelika Haunted Walking Tour
- Sleepy Hollow- Auburn
- Haunted Fields- Holtville Rd in Wetumpka
- Friday Fright Night Movies at Kiesel Park
- Opelika Songwriters Festival
- Hornet Madness
- Autauga County Fair
Saturday, Oct. 15th:
- Alabama National Fair
- Fall Fitness Series- Eastchase
- 2022 Walk of Life for Breast Cancer
- Saturday Getaway Cruise
- Saturdays at the Garden
- Pumpkin Junction
- The Great Pumpkin Patch- Alex City
- Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Cornfield County Farms
- Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch
- Pope’s Haunted Farm
- Opelika Haunted Walking Tour
- Sleepy Hollow- Auburn
- Shoot a Live Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience
- The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch
- Haunted Fields- Holtville Rd in Wetumpka
- Opelika Songwriters Festival
- LaFayette Rotary Club Pumpkin Run
- Community Health & Resource Fair Fall Festival
- Oktoberfest- Auburn
- Harvest Market- Auburn
- Run For Your Life
- Eerie Express
- Pumpkin Run & Lots O’ Fun
- A Villains Ball
- Angel Fest in Millbrook
- Fall Farmers Market
- The Great Grits Cookoff & Festival
- 2022 Conecuh Sausage Festival
- 11th Annual Pike Road Plein Air Paintout
- Autauga County Fair
Sunday, Oct. 16th:
- Alabama National Fair
- Pumpkin Junction
- Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Cornfield County Farms
- Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch
- Opelika Haunted Walking Tour
- The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch
- Shoot a Live Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience
- Opelika Songwriters Festival
- Sweet Creek Pumpkin Festival Opening Weekend
For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.