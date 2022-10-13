Advertise
FBI seeking Prichard relatives who may be linked to New York serial killings

The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of serial killings in New York stretching back over a decade, could have ties to Mobile.

The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard.

The two may have a connection to one of the murdered victims and a new piece of information could be a big break in the case.

Last week, the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a peach tattoo.

Investigators believe the woman with this tattoo, nicknamed “Peaches”, is one of the unidentified victims.

The case was launched over a decade ago after the discovery of 10 human remains along Gilgo Beach on New York’s Long Island.

The investigation began in 2010 when Shannan Gilbert was reported missing.

During the search for Gilbert, officers found the remains of four other women.

Several of them still unidentified to this day.

The new discovery of a peach tattoo could help investigators identify one of the jane doe’s.

Both Howard and Packer lived in Prichard. They both died of carbon monoxide poisoning back in 1963 according to obituary records.

FOX 10 News spoke with a family member who says Howard may have been related to the woman nicknamed “Peaches.”

Investigators say “Peaches” also had a child, around 1-2 years old, who was found murdered in 2011.

Police have not been able to identify the serial killer or if there are multiple suspects involved.

If you know anything about this case or the family members mentioned contact the FBI at 1-800-call-FBI or visit www.tips.fbi.gov.

---

