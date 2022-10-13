First Alert: Rain has ended and sunshine is making a comeback!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front has moved through Alabama early this morning, bringing some quick moving showers and thunderstorms before sunrise. Now, the sky is becoming sunnier and we are drying out... this was much needed rainfall after weeks of dry weather across the state and much of the southeast! While it won’t be a drought-busting rain, it will certainly help us out.

Now that the boundary has cleared our area, the result will be a sunny and breezy forecast by later on this afternoon with highs right around 80°. More bright, sunny conditions will be in our future for Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and low to middle 80s anticipated Saturday and Sunday.

Models are still at odds on what happens regarding rain potential with another cold front Sunday into Monday. With the disagreement present, we’re only going with a 20% to 30% chance of rain right now... this will likely change between now and then, either up or down, so stay tuned for updates.

Morning storms clear quickly... sunny and mostly dry Friday into the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

What does look agreed upon is a shot of very fall-like weather beyond Monday. Highs will likely range from the mid 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows well down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for several days in a row next week. Fortunately that cooler air will come with plenty of sunshine starting Tuesday!

