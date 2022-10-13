First Alert: Stormy start to our Thursday, but drying out quickly by late morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will swing into the area overnight Wednesday into the early morning hours on Thursday, along the front will be more showers and storms. A few of the storms could pack a punch with isolated pockets of hail and strong gusty winds.

This is much needed rainfall after weeks of dry weather across the state and much of the southeast. A half-inch to as much as two inches of rain is possible by the time the rain exits the region early Thursday. While it won’t be a drought-busting rain, it will certainly help us out.

That aforementioned cold front will clear the moisture out of the area Thursday morning. The result will be sunshine and breezy conditions by the afternoon with highs right around 80 degrees. Sunshine dominates the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Models are still at odds on what happens regarding rain potential with another cold front Sunday into Monday. With the disagreement present, we’re only going with a 20% to 30% chance of rain right now. This will likely change between now and then, either up or down, so stay tuned for updates.

What does look agreed upon is a shot of very fall-like weather beyond Monday. Highs will likely range from the mid-60s to lower 70s with overnight lows well down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for several days in a row next week. Fortunately that cooler air will come with plenty of sunshine starting Tuesday!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.