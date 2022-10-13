Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

  • Reeltown vs. Luverne
  • Prattville vs. Lee

Friday night games:

  • Houston Academy vs. Opp
  • Pike Road vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Trinity vs. PCA
  • Chambers Academy vs. Macon East
  • Greensboro vs. ACA
  • Andalusia vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • Sylacauga vs. Tallassee
  • Carver vs. Lanier
  • Sumter Central vs. St. James
  • Pleasant Home vs. Brantley

