Hyundai donates SUV to Montgomery school’s manufacturing program

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

On Thursday, HMMA hosted a ceremony to present MPS with the keys to a new Hyundai Tucson SUV. Students in the Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, will use the new vehicle for their lab.

“It’s also going to give us the opportunity to disassemble, reassemble the car and just learn about just using tools and processes for manufacture,” said Modern Manufacturing Instructor James Bevel.

Robert Burns with HMMA says as the company continues to expand, it will need a ready workforce. Partnerships like this make that happen.

Burns explains “the importance of a pipeline of potential candidates to work, whether it’s HMMA, or for our supply base.” said Robert Burns with HMMA.

This is also a big win for Central AlabamaWorks! as it focuses on connecting business and education. This organization wants students to know of all of the opportunities available to them and be ready to meet any challenge.

“You can go different ways, and that’s why we’re here is to help you see the different ways and to help you be successful at whatever that is,” added Central AlabamaWorks’ Gindi Prutzman.

MPS Superintendent Melvin Brown says the priority continues to be making sure students have all the tools to succeed.

“I’m amazed that the opportunities that you have in front of you,” said Brown. “You are leaders of today, we need your input, we need your thoughts, we need your perspective, we need all those things shared so that we’re able to build the absolute best school district and community we can possibly be.”

The Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program is now in six counties in Central AlabamaWorks’ thirteen-county region. Hyundai has donated three vehicles for pilot schools to use as valuable classroom tools. Students can receive up to seven stackable credentials in the multi-year program.

