Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide.

According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.

During an investigation, police said 28-year-old Laderrius Calhoun pawned a piece of jewelry belonging to Phifer the day after he was murdered.

Anyone with information on Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL 1-STOP.

