Montgomery County foster child advocacy group reacts to DOJ findings

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charity Alpert is a foster care advocate in the River Region, who is incredibly concerned to hear about allegations of discrimination in Alabama’s foster care system.

“I think it’s discouraging to hear that some of our vulnerable children that are placed in these facilities are not getting the services that they need,” said Alpert.

The Justice Department said the state’s foster care system must provide students with a quality education, but some students placed in psychiatric residential treatment facilities do not always receive adequate instruction and are denied access to libraries, science labs and gyms.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources said they are still reviewing the information and will not comment at this time.

“We do work with these children, and we try very hard to advocate for these needs,” said Alpert.

She is in charge of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Montgomery County, or CASA, a nonprofit that represents foster children in the courtroom. They work with abused and neglected children. The group is currently supporting 70 kids.

“A CASA volunteer gets assigned to a certain child, they get to know that child through monthly visits, and then when we get back to the courtroom, they’re able to speak up for the best interest of that child,” she shared.

CASA partially relies on community dollars to pull off their advocacy efforts, and one of their biggest fundraisers is at Riverwalk Stadium.

The group will be hosting its second annual CASA Superhero Run on Nov. 5. It will feature a 5K and a fun run for the kids. It is an activity, featuring costume and more, that can ultimately change lives.

“We bring their voices into the court system and anywhere else that’s needed,” Alpert said.

Those interested registering for the race can do so here. Registration will also be available in-person on Nov. 5.

Additionally, those interested in volunteer opportunities can visit CASA’s website.

