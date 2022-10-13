Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night.

“They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us keep my government beautiful and safe and to really help us help our residents here,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “They have eyes and ears in places that we don’t.”

Reed said the neighborhood organizations have shown to make a difference in their communities with their involvement, saying “our crime is down almost 15%.”

The mayor hopes to inspire more people to get involved with their neighborhood organizations or start a new one to be the change they want to see.

“We can’t do it by ourselves,” he said. “It takes community involvement to really help neighborhoods be everything they want them to be.”

Some recognitions include best neighborhood publications, which were awarded to Old Cloverdale, Carriage Hills and Green Acres, along with individual awards

