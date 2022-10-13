Advertise
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

Several persons of interest have been taken into custody
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck.

One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery shooting involving sanitation truck
Montgomery shooting involving sanitation truck(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Details are limited, but Capt. Jarrett Williams said the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street. That’s near Interstate 85 and the campus of Alabama State University.

Police did not specific the exact damage to the sanitation truck, but a WSFA 12 News photojournalist on the scene found the drivers side window had been broken.

ASU officials ordered a shelter in place at 2:04 p.m., alerting students and staff in a text message that “Montgomery Police Department reports an active shooting situation around South Jackson Street off campus.” That order was later lifted.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Reached for comment about city property being damaged by gunfire, a city spokesperson said the city cannot comment on ongoing police investigations.

