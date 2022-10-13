Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck.

One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery shooting involving sanitation truck (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Details are limited, but Capt. Jarrett Williams said the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street. That’s near Interstate 85 and the campus of Alabama State University.

Police did not specific the exact damage to the sanitation truck, but a WSFA 12 News photojournalist on the scene found the drivers side window had been broken.

ASU officials ordered a shelter in place at 2:04 p.m., alerting students and staff in a text message that “Montgomery Police Department reports an active shooting situation around South Jackson Street off campus.” That order was later lifted.

Alabama State University was ordered to be sheltered in place around 2 p.m. for precaution but that has now been lifted as of 2:20 p.m. — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) October 13, 2022

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Reached for comment about city property being damaged by gunfire, a city spokesperson said the city cannot comment on ongoing police investigations.

