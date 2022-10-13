No charges for 2 women in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two woman who were people of interest in a September Montgomery homicide will not be charged after they turned themselves in Tuesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the women and their vehicle on Tuesday. Neither has been publicly identified, but authorities say they turned themselves in after seeing their photos in the media.

Police said the women used an electronic benefit transfer card belonging to Adarius Felder, 24, shortly after he was shot to death at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located off Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to ask the public to share any information concerning Felder’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because police have not charged the women at the center of the report, their photos have been removed from publication.

