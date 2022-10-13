Social Security recipients receive highest increase in 41 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cost increases on necessities like gas and groceries due to inflation can be hard to budget for, especially for those on fixed incomes.

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that recipients’ benefits would increase by 8.7%.

According to the Social Security Administration, 70 million Americans are recipients, and at least 1 million of them are in Alabama.

Starting January 2023, the recipient’s benefits will be going up.

“We have been hearing for a long time that it was going to be larger than normal,” said Jean Brown, the commissioner with the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

Brown says this is the highest increase in 41 years. The average recipient will receive $140 more per month.

Brown wishes the increase could be more but is grateful for the increase.

“People need help with inflation the worst it’s been in over 40 years,” said Brown.

Brown says Social Security recipients should receive a notice in December that outlines exactly how much more they will see in their checks.

