Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning.

39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia.

One person was injured in the three shootings leaving the injured driver partially paralyzed as the bullet went through the driver’s skull.

Investigators believe Brown’s first round of shots started in Montgomery at 5 a.m. CT, leading him onto I-85 in Lee County, where the first injured victim was struck. Around 8 a.m., Brown was in Troup County, where a witness who was shot at but not injured said Brown was driving an older white Cadillac.

“One struck his vehicle, and he was immediately passed by a white Cadillac Fleetwood, older model,” said Investigator Brandon Dillard.

Brown was stopped in Chambers County, where Auburn police say they found several firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Brown’s car.

Brown is facing attempted murder and charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a criminal and 1st-degree criminal damage.

Brown stated to the police upon his arrest he was evicted from his home after being out of work for four months previously working at Hyundai.

“He did state that we woke up earlier that morning and was traveling to Georgia so that we could move in with his uncle,” said Dillard.

Brown’s attorney Brandon Wooten said Brown has a previous history of mental health disorder and argued he had stopped taking his meds which resulted in a manic episode, and should be released on bond to get that help.

“I understand that this is a traumatic event and that cannot be allowed to occur, but we also have an individual who needs help,” said Wotten.

Browns Attorney Brandon Wooten released this statement:

”Alabama Department of corrections does not have enough correctional staff to provide constitutionally adequate mental health care to Mr. Brown and those suffering with mental disease. Mr. Brown needs treatment to address his specific issues. Treatment that the courts and or jails cannot provide.”

Judge Steven Speakman said the release on bond could be a danger to the public at large and denied the request.

“One of the things I can’t ignore was the very random nature of the offense. It was not targeted at one person. Anyone who used interstate 85 that day was a potential victim. The defendant will be held without bond,” said Speakman.

Brown was denied the bond request and will see a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.