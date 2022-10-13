Advertise
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dream Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House

Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the MAP Center and Mercy House.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the MAP Center and Mercy House.

The telethon will take place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take your call and donations.

According to the MAP Center, residents of Washington Park/Gibbs Village community have an average lower than 99% of the neighborhoods across the U.S. More than 85% of the children in the neighborhood live in poverty. The MAP Center and Mercy House work to combat these statistics by connecting the community to resources. The hope is to create a pathway of opportunities for those in the neighborhood to redirect and rebuild their lives and the community.

Below is a list of the resources and programs your donations will help to continue to provide:

  • Care Coordination
  • Children and Youth Programs
  • Food Programs
  • Clothing and Hygiene Programs
  • Career and Education

Mercy House ministry is always looking for volunteers and support. Find out more about getting involved at https://www.mercyhousemgm.org/.

