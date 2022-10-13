WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dream Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the MAP Center and Mercy House.

The telethon will take place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take your call and donations.

According to the MAP Center, residents of Washington Park/Gibbs Village community have an average lower than 99% of the neighborhoods across the U.S. More than 85% of the children in the neighborhood live in poverty. The MAP Center and Mercy House work to combat these statistics by connecting the community to resources. The hope is to create a pathway of opportunities for those in the neighborhood to redirect and rebuild their lives and the community.

Below is a list of the resources and programs your donations will help to continue to provide:

Care Coordination

Children and Youth Programs

Food Programs

Clothing and Hygiene Programs

Career and Education

Mercy House ministry is always looking for volunteers and support. Find out more about getting involved at https://www.mercyhousemgm.org/.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.