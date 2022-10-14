Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made after 2 injured in Autaugaville shooting

Javonnie Dewaye Tucker, of Autaugaville, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder...
Javonnie Dewaye Tucker, of Autaugaville, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm after an Autaugaville shooting.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that led to a double-shooting Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of South Pickett Street on multiple calls of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which was in possible life-threatening condition. Neither victim’s name, age or current condition has been released.

A suspect, later identified as Javonnie Dewaye Tucker, of Autaugaville, had run from the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested after a short manhunt and transported to the Autauga Metro Jail.

Tucket is being held without bail on charges of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm or other weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness 334-361-2599.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery shooting involving sanitation truck
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
Two woman who were people of interest in a September Montgomery homicide will not be charged...
No charges for 2 women in Montgomery murder investigation
28-year-old Laderrius Calhoun is wanted for questioning by Montgomery police.
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Latest News

Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night.
Six injured in shooting on 50th Ave. SW in Lanett
Walk of Life happening in Downtown Montgomery Saturday
Walk of Life happening in Downtown Montgomery Saturday
Joy to Life Foundation holds annual Walk of Life
Joy to Life Foundation holds annual Walk of Life
This Saturday, the organization is holding its annual Walk of Life event to raise funds for the...
Walk of Life event to help fund mammograms for underserved Alabamians