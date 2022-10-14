Arrest made after 2 injured in Autaugaville shooting

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that led to a double-shooting Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of South Pickett Street on multiple calls of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which was in possible life-threatening condition. Neither victim’s name, age or current condition has been released.

A suspect, later identified as Javonnie Dewaye Tucker, of Autaugaville, had run from the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested after a short manhunt and transported to the Autauga Metro Jail.

Tucket is being held without bail on charges of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm or other weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness 334-361-2599.

