David Azbell’s unique election collection

By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gavels, buttons, phones, and women’s underwear, it’s all part of an election collection like you’ve never seen before.

Montgomery’s David Azbell has a passion for politics that started when he was a little boy.

“I’ve been working in Alabama politics for 25 years,” said Azbell. “My father was in politics.”

Azbell’s worked with some big names.

“I was George Wallace’s last spokesman/personal aid. I was press secretary for Fob James and Gov. Bob Riley.”

Along the way, Azbell started quite a collection.

“I’m a history buff. The reason I started collecting political items years ago, I was digging around in a storage room at the house and I found buttons from old campaigns,” Azbell said.

Campaign buttons are just the beginning.

“In 1946, Big Jim Folsom ran for governor with a promise of cleaning corruption out of the capitol. If you were a woman who attended a Jim Folsom rally in 1946, you got a bar of Jim Folsom for governor soap,” Azbell said. “This is George Wallace’s qualification papers. In 1946 when he signed this paper, he started his political career. This was the gavel used in Robert Bentley’s impeachment hearing.”

Some of his items are really unique.

“Somebody made some George Wallace for President ladies underpants. In 2006 Bob Riley ran for reelection. Somebody sold Bob Riley underpants.”

If underpants aren’t your thing, he has a phone from the White House and an actual voting booth from the 2000 presidential election in Florida that made “hanging chads” a household word. So why does he do it?

“Each item has a story behind it. Even if the item is not that impressive, once you start telling the story, people get it,” Azbell said.

It has changed over the years.

“It used to be, before eBay, you’d go out like Raiders of the Lost Arc, looking for a treasure,” Azbell added.

He still loves the hunt and loves to talk about it. His “The Art of Alabama Politics” Facebook page has quite a following. You can discuss his collection or just about any race that’s ever happened in Alabama.

