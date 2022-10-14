Major delays on I-65NB near Prattville after overturned vehicle

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters using Interstate 65 northbound should expect major delays between Montgomery and Prattville following a crash.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash involves an overturned vehicle at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-65 NB @ MP 178.3 before Exit 179: Cobbs Ford Rd in Millbrook. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/tG4fZ14U06 — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) October 14, 2022

No other details about the crash were immediately clear.

Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route at this time.

