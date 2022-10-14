Advertise
Major delays on I-65NB near Prattville after overturned vehicle

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on I-65 NB between Prattville and Montgomery.
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on I-65 NB between Prattville and Montgomery.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters using Interstate 65 northbound should expect major delays between Montgomery and Prattville following a crash.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash involves an overturned vehicle at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.

No other details about the crash were immediately clear.

Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route at this time.

