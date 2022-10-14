Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.

The campaign is meant to encourage residents to text “GIVE MGM” to 44321 and donate to the Central Alabama Community Foundation instead of handing money to panhandlers out of your car window. City and county leaders partnered with CACF for the initiative which they said provides a “simple, safe, and effective” way for the community to address concerns about panhandling.

“People can give it to us, then we will give it out, in the form of grants, to nonprofits that are able to reach out and serve those individuals,” said CACF President Burton Crenshaw.

Crenshaw says the text messaging campaign has raised over $30,000 so far, but none of it has been put to use yet. That’s because not enough nonprofits are signing up to help, and the ones that have applied have proposed plans that don’t directly address panhandling.

“We definitely want more nonprofits to apply,” Crenshaw said.

To try and encourage more nonprofits to apply for this grant money, CACF has raised the award amount from $2,500 to $5,000. Grants will be awarded to nonprofits that can help provide meaningful assistance to individuals struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges or substance abuse.

Crenshaw also says they’ve recognized that some residents are hesitant to donate, but they assure that this money is going into the right hands.

“They feel like we’re taking money out of the hands of these panhandlers, but ultimately, we’re not. We’re trying to get them more services that they might not know they have access to,” Crenshaw said.

City leaders say panhandling has become increasingly dangerous as individuals place themselves in high-traffic roadways and intersections. Some have been seriously injured or killed. They say every dollar donated will go towards getting them the proper help they need.

“This is the route that we’ve got to take, and what we need to do as a city and as a business community is get the word out that there’s a better way to help by giving someone $2 when they could possibly go spend it on their next beer or drug addiction,” Councilman Glen Pruitt said at a Montgomery City Council meeting in April.

Montgomery did pass an ordinance in 2019 that would have allowed arresting or ticketing of panhandlers, but that ordinance was challenges in court by the Southern Poverty Law Center and later repealed.

Crenshaw said residents can expect to see more Give Smart Montgomery signage going up across the city over the next several weeks and months.

