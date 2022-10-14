Advertise
New Montgomery gas station to hold big fuel giveaway

MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N....
MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As fuel prices creep back up, a new Montgomery gas station will provide customers with a bit of relief at the pump.

MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway on Sunday to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and motorists can begin lining up at 7 a.m.

Officials with the convenience store chain said the company will give away up to $40 of free fuel of any grade, including diesel, to the first 500 vehicles.

Participating guests must enter the line by turning onto Todd Road from N. Eastern Boulevard; all exiting vehicles will be directed back out to N. Eastern Blvd.

The company said MAPCO team members and volunteers will be on hand to direct attendees.

