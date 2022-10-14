Advertise
Seasonable with sunshine for now, but is there more rain in the forecast?

A few scattered showers could return before the weekend is over...
By Amanda Curran
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our wet Wednesday was just what the doctor ordered! After weeks without rain, almost everyone in Alabama picked up some very beneficial rain. Here’s a sampling of rainfall totals from around the southern half of the state:

Alex City: 2.20″

Atmore: 0.61″

Auburn: 2.45″

Enterprise: 1.71″

Evergreen: 2.05″

Geneva: 1.85″

Marion Junction: 3.56″

Montgomery: 1.41″

Troy: 0.93″

Tuskegee: 2.08″

Skies have cleared during the day giving way to a cool and crisp night. High pressure settles into the area Friday, this means the end of the week will feature sunny skies and dry weather, and the aforementioned high pressure will keep us dry through at least Saturday night. Expect cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and overnight temperatures in the 48-54 degree range.

Late in the weekend, a weak front approaches from the northwest. There’s not much moisture with which to work, so we anticipate a skimpy scattering of showers late Sunday afternoon through roughly midday Monday. Not everyone will have rain, and those who do will likely see only a few tenths of an inch. Many will stay dry.

The more substantial story for next week - a big change to noticeably cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle into the 60s, with morning lows dropping into at least the lower 40s. Some of the colder spots could reach the upper 30s, and some patchy frost can’t be ruled out in the coldest locations of north Alabama.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

