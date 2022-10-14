Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence.

Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally shot in a domestic violence incident in 2020.

“It’s just allowing me to give back to the fallen, to let their voice be known, to let them live on a legacy and let them know that they’re not forgotten,” Pughsley said.

The Illinois woman has sent over 130 commemorative plates to at least 15 states across the U.S., including: Hawaii, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

Pughsley recently hand-delivered a plate for Shawyne Felder-Perkins, the mother of Adarius Felder, 24. Felder was shot to death on Sept. 9.

“It was very special to me that someone thought of me and my son,” Perkins said.

Pughsley said making the plates is her way of showing bereaved families that they are not fighting grief alone.

“To lose a parent is one feeling, but to lose a child is totally different because your kid is supposed to bury you, not the other way around,” she said.

Felder said seeing the plate with her son’s face every day reminds her how important it is for her to keep his legacy alive.

