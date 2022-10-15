Alabama falls to Tennessee, 52-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - For the first time since 2006, the Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal gives the Volunteers the upset win over the Crimson Tide, 52-49.

Bryce Young returned to start the game for the Crimson Tide, after missing Alabama’s game against Texas A&M with a sprained shoulder.

The Volunteers started the game hot, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives of the game, each in less than two minutes. The Crimson Tide’s offense found some rhythm near the end of the half, scoring two touchdowns in the first half.

Alabama was hampered by penalties in the first half, with nine penalties called for a total of 71 yards in the first half. The Crimson Tide also muffed a punt that the Volunteers recovered, leading to a touchdown for Tennessee.

The Volunteers led by as much as 18 points in the first half. Alabama would trail at halftime 28-20.

Alabama would tie the game in the third quarter after stopping the Vols on fourth down to start the half. But the Volunteers would respond with a 60 yard touchdown to regain the lead. But after missing the extra point, Alabama would capitalize on the next drive, with Jahmyr Gibbs scoring on a two yard run to give Alabama it’s first lead of the game, 35-34.

Tennessee would regain the lead in the fourth quarter with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt catching his fourth touchdown of the game. Tennessee would score the two point conversion to go back up by seven.

But Alabama would drive down the field on the very next drive, scoring a touchdown on fourth and goal, to tie the game at 42.

Alabama’s defense would give the Tide the lead once again, when Dallas Turner recovered a fumble and returned it for 11 yards, giving the Tide a 49-42 lead.

Tennessee would bounce back on the very next drive, with Jalin Hyatt scoring his fifth touchdown of the day. The game would be tied with just over three minutes left in the game.

Alabama would drive down the field in Tennessee territory, but Will Reichard would miss the field goal to give the Crimson Tide the lead.

Tennessee would drive down the field in Alabama territory, and Chase McGrath would kick the field goal to win the game for the Volunteers.

This is the first time the Crimson Tide have fallen to the Tennessee Volunteers since 2006.

Alabama will return home to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs next week.

