ALL Kids celebrates 25 years of serving Alabama children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is celebrating 25 years of serving Alabama children and teens with high quality, low-cost healthcare coverage. With the milestone, Governor Kay Ivey has designated October 14 as Children’s Health Insurance Program Day in Alabama.

In 1997, Alabama became the first state to have its CHIP plan approved.

Former state health officer Dr. Don Williamson says it was a collaborative effort to make it all happen.

“We depended on advisory groups, composed of advocates, physician legislators, and others to help design the program,” said Williamson. “This was a universally popular program for taking care of our children.”

CHIP is known as ALL Kids in Alabama. ALL Kids has improved the health of more than 1.6 million Alabama children by reducing the number of children without health insurance coverage. ALL Kids provides medical, dental, vision, behavioral and other coverage for children in working families and whose income is above Medicaid limits.

“It’s a program for low-income families. It’s for families that are slightly above the Medicaid income threshold,” said Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer. “This has been a fantastic example of how a government program can actually work well, ship has been a win win for Alabama taxpayers, but especially for Alabama children.”

Dr. Harris says they continue to make improvements to the program. Before the program’s initiation, 15 percent of Alabama’s children were uninsured, but now Alabama ranks better in insuring children than the United States as a whole.

Alabama’s CHIP program is the result of a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Medicaid Agency and the Alabama Child Caring Foundation.

As of a result of provisions in the Affordable Care Act, in addition to the ALL Kids program, CHIP also funds two groups of Medicaid-eligible children and the program works collaboratively with Medicaid in a dual eligibility enrollment system which keeps the application process streamlined and easy for applicants to navigate offering the “no wrong door” approach.

