ASU secures win over Mississippi Valley State 24-9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets secured a win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets scored the only points of the first quarter. With 4:38 left to play, Linebacker Dylan Creech completed a 12-yard touchdown pass after three plays and four yards.

The Delta Devils scored early in the second quarter. Within a minute of the quarter, they got a 25-yard field goal after 12 plays and 51 yards.

Alabama State was able to answer back with two scores, a touchdown and a field goal, later in the second quarter. The Hornets led the Delta Devils 17-3 by halftime.

Neither of the teams were able to add points in the third quarter of the game.

ASU scored a 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, expanding the lead 24-3.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Mississippi Valley State scored a 62-yard touchdown. But the play wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Hornets went on to beat the Delta Devils 24-9.

ASU improved to 4-3 for the season. After an off week, the Hornets will play Alabama A&M in Birmingham’s Magic City Classic on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

