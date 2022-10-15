Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application

The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student loan debt forgiveness plan.(Pixabay)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Education has begun a beta launch of its application to take part in President Biden’s federal student loan debt forgiveness plan.

The department’s website says they are accepting applications to help them refine their processes ahead of the official launch and that any applications submitted won’t be processed until after the final launch. They say there won’t be a need to refile later and that there’s no advantage to applying during the pre-launch period.

The site also says the application will only be available off and on, and to try again later if you cannot access it.

The form, which is still scheduled to officially launch sometime in October, will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.

Borrowers with qualifying loans can receive up to $10,000 in forgiveness or $20,000 if they received any Pell Grants if they have an annual income of $125,000 or less for individuals and $250,000 or less for couples.

According to the Biden administration, the plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery shooting involving sanitation truck
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
Two woman who were people of interest in a September Montgomery homicide will not be charged...
No charges for 2 women in Montgomery murder investigation
A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and...
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
28-year-old Laderrius Calhoun is wanted for questioning by Montgomery police.
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin
Joel Smith with Corey Watson Attorneys spoke on behalf of Denarieya Smith's family.
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett