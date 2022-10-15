Advertise
Faulkner falls to Lindsey Wilson 37-7

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders in Columbus, KY Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Raiders got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter. With 12:30 left to play, running back Kobe Belcher scored a 9-yard touchdown. Lindsey Wilson College went on to score another TD in the first quarter, giving them a 13-0 lead over Faulkner.

The Eagles scored the only points of the second quarter as wide receiver Satyler Wilson completed a four-yard touchdown pass with 7:09 left before halftime.

Lindsey Wilson returned and dominated the second half of the game.

The Blue Raiders scored a 41-yard field goal followed by three touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Lindsey Wilson College went on to beat Faulkner 37-7.

Faulkner dropped to 3-4 for the season. They will travel to San Antonio, TX to take on FCS No. 11 University of the Incarnate Word next Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

