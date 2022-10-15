First Alert: Tracking a pleasant fall weekend, all ahead of a major cold blast next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a beautiful start to the weekend across Central and South Alabama. Sunshine has dominated the forecast for Saturday with afternoon highs warming into the 70s and 80s region wide.

Skies will remain clear tonight with lows will fall in the 40s and 50s along with light winds.

Sunday will be another warmer than average day. Highs will climb into the 80s once again under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5 mph. Clouds will build through Sunday evening and into the overnight. A few sprinkles are possible overnight Sunday with lows hovering in the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will remain in place on Monday as a cold front sweeps across the state of Alabama. A few showers will linger during the day on Monday with afternoon highs warming into the 70s. Behind the front winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will begin to clear a bit Monday night and lows will be cool, in the 40s area wide.

Tuesday we are back to mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will be noticeable out of the north with afternoon highs struggling to warm into the lower 60s. Clear skies will persist Tuesday night and lows will plummet, 30s and 40s are forecasted as we move into Wednesday morning.

After a chilly start to Wednesday, we are tracking another day with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will again warm into the lower to middle 60s with a north breeze.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows will again fall into the 30s region wide. We are giving you the FIRST ALERT for possible frost as we move into the morning hours Thursday with the very chilly temperatures forecasted.

After the cold start to Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday night lows will also be slightly warmer, back into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Friday will be a sunny day, highs will warm on either side of 70 degrees with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.

The warming trend looks to continue as we move into next weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm into the middle 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

