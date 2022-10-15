Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further details about the shooting incident have been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N....
New Montgomery gas station to hold big fuel giveaway
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and...
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
On Friday, the state’s highest court issued orders pertaining to defendants in Macon and...
Victoryland asks Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider electronic bingo decision
Javonnie Dewaye Tucker, of Autaugaville, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder...
Arrest made after 2 injured in Autaugaville shooting

Latest News

Timothy Lance Chastain, 42, was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Carmel Drive in...
Montgomery police search for missing man
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
The Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP) Program is celebrating 25 years of serving Alabama...
ALL Kids celebrates 25 years of serving Alabama children
Joel Smith with Corey Watson Attorneys spoke on behalf of Denarieya Smith's family.
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out