Montgomery police search for missing man

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Timothy Lance Chastain, 42, was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Carmel Drive in Montgomery. He was wearing a white tshirt, khaki pants, and sandals.

Anyone with information on Chastain’s location is urged to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

