Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair.

People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone.

Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair, said they are pleased with this year’s crowds.

“People have had a great time. The weather’s been perfect for a fair,” said Stephenson. “We’ll be crunching numbers for the next few weeks, but the attendance was great. It’s been very steady, very what we normally expect.”

Another big win for fair leaders was the implementation of a new rule. Everyone 17 years and under had to be accompanied by an adult.

“The new rules went well. Everybody understood and everybody was very cooperative with it,” Stephenson added. “It was a great, great change for us.”

Stephenson said while the fair has come to an end, its impact will be felt by nonprofits in our community.

“The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery has been putting this fair on for 69 years. It’s all about charity back to the community,” he said. “So, all the money raised, all the profits go back into this community through our Kiwanis Club of Montgomery. And to date that is over $9 million.”

Stephenson said planning for is already underway for the fair’s return in 2023.

