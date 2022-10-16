Advertise
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tennessee has moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.

It comes after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama, one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend.

The Crimson Tide dropped three to No. 6 and swapped places with the Vols after Tennessee kicked a field goal as time expired Saturday.

Alabama is out of the top-five for the first time since 2019.

Georgia is still No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and No. 2 Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.

