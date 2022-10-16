Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation

Girls of all ages were exposed to the aviation industry at Auburn Regional Airport.
Girls of all ages were exposed to the aviation industry at Auburn Regional Airport.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University School of Aviation and the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation hosted “Girls in Aviation Day” Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Delta Propel, allowed youth to play and explore different kinds of aircraft at Auburn Regional Airport. They were also able to learn about the aviation industry.

Dominique Verville, president of the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation, said not many girls are aware that aviation is an option for them.

“Growing up, I didn’t really realize that women could be pilots or have a job in aviation,” Verville said. “I just didn’t really realize that it was a thing.”

Women make up “9% of pilots across the globe” and 6% in the U.S.

Pilots like Delta Airlines captain Anya Kearns said there needs to be more representation of women in the industry.

“There are talents and skills that we naturally have as women that can bring into the aviation industry,” Kearns said.

Kearns added that exposing girls to aviation at a young age is how they can be encouraged to become a pilot in an industry that is heavily male-dominated.

“The more women, the better,” Kearns said.

Kearns and Verville hope the exposure could also address the ongoing pilot shortage in the future with eager, “fresh faces” who are “passionate about this field”.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N....
New Montgomery gas station to hold big fuel giveaway
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and...
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
Montgomery police locate missing man
On Friday, the state’s highest court issued orders pertaining to defendants in Macon and...
Victoryland asks Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider electronic bingo decision

Latest News

Alabama Democratic Party debates changes
Montgomery police locate missing man
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9