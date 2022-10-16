Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University School of Aviation and the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation hosted “Girls in Aviation Day” Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Delta Propel, allowed youth to play and explore different kinds of aircraft at Auburn Regional Airport. They were also able to learn about the aviation industry.

Dominique Verville, president of the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation, said not many girls are aware that aviation is an option for them.

“Growing up, I didn’t really realize that women could be pilots or have a job in aviation,” Verville said. “I just didn’t really realize that it was a thing.”

Women make up “9% of pilots across the globe” and 6% in the U.S.

Pilots like Delta Airlines captain Anya Kearns said there needs to be more representation of women in the industry.

“There are talents and skills that we naturally have as women that can bring into the aviation industry,” Kearns said.

Kearns added that exposing girls to aviation at a young age is how they can be encouraged to become a pilot in an industry that is heavily male-dominated.

“The more women, the better,” Kearns said.

Kearns and Verville hope the exposure could also address the ongoing pilot shortage in the future with eager, “fresh faces” who are “passionate about this field”.

