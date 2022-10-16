BREAKING: Numerous businesses on fire in downtown Enterprise

Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - Raging fires have damaged or destroyed multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise.

Smoke could be seen billowing from several miles away and is clearly visible via the Enterprise Electronics camera (See live video below this story).

Several roads in the Main Street area are closed due to public safety concerns and firefighting equipment on the roadways.

There is no immediate indication of injuries, as the fires began early Sunday when the buildings are likely to have been unoccupied.

There has been no official comment from the Enterprise police department.

It is believed the fire started in the “All About Art” building. That’s in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Numerous firetrucks can be seen through the Boll Weevil Soap Company camera.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.