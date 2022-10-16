Advertise
BREAKING: Numerous businesses on fire in downtown Enterprise

(MGN Online)
By Stephen Crews and Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - Raging fires have damaged or destroyed multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise.

Smoke could be seen billowing from several miles away and is clearly visible via the Enterprise Electronics camera (See live video below this story).

Several roads in the Main Street area are closed due to public safety concerns and firefighting equipment on the roadways.

There is no immediate indication of injuries, as the fires began early Sunday when the buildings are likely to have been unoccupied.

There has been no official comment from the Enterprise police department.

It is believed the fire started in the “All About Art” building. That’s in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Numerous firetrucks can be seen through the Boll Weevil Soap Company camera.

