Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dept. of Ag shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

“Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with the USDA,” said ADAI deputy commissioner Hassey Brooks.

Brooks added that hemp is considered an industrial commodity and those who are interested in growing or producing it must be approved by the state department.

“We just want to provide another marketing opportunity for these growers and let them make a decision if they want to grow this crop or not,” said Brooks.

The state department only allows farmers to grow hemp if the plant and any by-products from it contain less than 0.3% THC, the intoxicating compound found within hemp and cannabis.

All these crops are regulated closely by the state department.

Hassey said over the past five years, the state department has only had a few issues with farmers growing over the restricted limit and that most farmers follow the mandatory regulations.

The agency is currently accepting applications for farmers interested in growing or producing hemp in Alabama. All applications are due November 30.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N....
New Montgomery gas station to hold big fuel giveaway
Montgomery police locate missing man
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times
Alabama National Fair
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
Prattville-Autauga Humane Society holds annual Pet Palooza
Prattville-Autauga Humane Society holds annual Pet Palooza
Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation
Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation