First Alert: Tracking a major drop in temperatures this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a warm day a cross Central and South Alabama. Highs climbed into the 80s across the region under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build through the evening and into tonight. A few sprinkles are possible overnight with lows hovering in the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will remain in place on Monday as a cold front sweeps across the state of Alabama. A few showers will linger during the day on Monday with afternoon highs warming only into the 70s. Behind the front winds will be brisk out of the north around 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will begin to clear a bit Monday night and lows will be cool, in the 40s area wide.

Tuesday we are back to mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the north with afternoon highs struggling to warm into the 60s. Clear skies will persist Tuesday night and lows will plummet, 30s and 40s are forecasted as we move into Wednesday morning with patchy frost possible.

After a chilly and frosty start to Wednesday, we are tracking another day with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will again warm into the lower to middle 60s with a north breeze. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows will again fall into the 30s region wide. This means frost is again possible as we move into the morning hours Thursday with the very chilly temperatures forecasted.

After the cold and frosty start to Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday night lows will also be slightly warmer, back into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

We start a slow warming trend as we push into Friday. The end of the work and school week will be mostly sunny, highs will warm on either side of 70 degrees with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.

The warming trend looks to continue as we move into next weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the middle to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will also warm back into the upper 40s to lower 50s this weekend.

