Hoover police officer shot at apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police officer was injured in a shooting and transported to UAB Hospital. More information will be released soon.

Hoover PD has advised all residents at The Hills at Hoover Apartments to shelter in place until further notice.

All residents of The Hills at Hoover apartment complex: shelter in place until further instructions.#hooverpdofficer #hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

1:10pm alert:



Hoover PD Officer injured in a shooting, transported to local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time.



More information to follow. Media staging: upper parking lot of city hall. We will update with an exact time soon.#hooverpdofficer — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

