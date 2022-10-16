Hoover police officer shot at apartment complex
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police officer was injured in a shooting and transported to UAB Hospital. More information will be released soon.
Hoover PD has advised all residents at The Hills at Hoover Apartments to shelter in place until further notice.
