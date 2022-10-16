Advertise
NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - New video from the News4 drone shows damage caused by Sunday morning’s fire in downtown Enterprise.

Downtown Enterprise Fire
Downtown businesses react to early morning fire
Enterprise Fire
Downtown Enterprise business engulfed by fire
Fires erupt in Enterprise on October 16, 2022,

All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner all received significant damage from the blaze that was reported just before 6 a.m.

Fire crews have remained on the scene most of the day making sure the fire did not reignite, leading to more damage to downtown businesses.

