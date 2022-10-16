NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - New video from the News4 drone shows damage caused by Sunday morning’s fire in downtown Enterprise.

All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner all received significant damage from the blaze that was reported just before 6 a.m.

Fire crews have remained on the scene most of the day making sure the fire did not reignite, leading to more damage to downtown businesses.

