Police: Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media

Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An Opp man has been arrested after police say he sent sexual pictures to an investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old child, according to Holmes County Sherriff’s Office.

HCSO says the investigation began in mid-September when Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp made contact with the covert Facebook account. The account was run by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigators obtained a confession from Lane, which then led to his arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lane is charged with transmitting material harmful to minors and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit or lure a child or person believed to be a child.

