Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday

Downtown Enterprise Fire
Downtown Enterprise Fire
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building.

“We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis. “We will do everything we can to locate the source of the fire.”

A passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40 a.m. after seeing smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. Davis says units were on the scene quickly and were able to make a “good, quick attack.”

“The fire had already grown large in the rear of one of the structures,” said Davis.

No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out. Three businesses, All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner, as well as a residential building, sustained the most damage. City leaders say Serendipity by Kai also sustained minor damage.

“Currently right now, what we are dealing with are hot spots.”

Elba, New Brockton, and Troy all assisted Enterprise fire with the downtown fire. They also agreed to assist with any additional emergencies in the city.

“I would like to thank those departments for coming in and giving us a hand,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “We go and help others when there are emergencies like this.”

Fire crews are expected to be in the downtown area through the night. Barricades will be placed around the affected buildings.

Drivers through downtown should be aware of extra traffic cones and the potential for detours during the investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Montgomery police locate missing man
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

We’ve compiled events happening across the area.
Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dreams Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its...
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that runs from Main...
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
5-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birmingham Embassy Suites